Punjab Kings Outshine RCB: Bowlers Secure Edge in IPL Final

Punjab Kings' bowlers restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190/9 in the IPL final. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh excelled with key wickets, while RCB's Virat Kohli scored 43 runs. Arshdeep Singh's impressive final over helped Punjab Kings maintain control, earning them a significant advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:30 IST
Punjab Kings' bowlers showcased their prowess, limiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a mere 190 for 9 in Tuesday's IPL final, proving crucial in the high-stakes match.

Key contributors to RCB's innings, such as Virat Kohli, managed to deliver a top score of 43 off 35 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar's promising start fizzled to just 26 off 16 balls.

Leading the bowling attack for Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal, with an effective 1/37 in 4 overs, and Arshdeep Singh, shining with 3/40, ensured that Punjab Kings remained ahead, claiming significant wickets at crucial moments.

