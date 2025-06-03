Inzaghi Bids Farewell: End of an Era for Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi's final match as head coach of Inter Milan ended in a historic blowout, with Paris Saint-Germain delivering a stunning 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final—marking the most lopsided loss in the competition's 70-year history. Just days after, Inzaghi announced his departure from the club, citing the end of a transformative four-year tenure that saw the team clinch the Serie A title last year.

Amidst speculations about his next professional step, reports have emerged of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal tabling a lucrative offer rumored to surpass 20 million euros annually. Meanwhile, Inter Milan faces an uncertain future as they look for a new coach to guide them through the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, starting June 14, where they are set to face Monterrey in their opener.

The coaching shakeup at Inter is reflective of a broader trend in Italian football, with several top-tier teams, including AC Milan, AS Roma, and Atalanta, undergoing managerial changes this offseason. Yet, despite the coaching turnover, Inter remains a formidable contender, having finished second in Serie A just a point shy of champions Napoli. As the team eyes future successes, they confront the challenges of reorganizing in the wake of a season that promised trophies but ended without silverware.

