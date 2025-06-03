Left Menu

Lorenzo Musetti Triumphs in Thrilling French Open Semi-final

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the French Open semi-finals by defeating American Frances Tiafoe. Overcoming windy conditions and a second-set struggle, Musetti's powerful shots sealed his victory. He now faces either Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul in his pursuit of a Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:29 IST
Lorenzo Musetti

In a gripping showdown at Roland Garros, Italian craftsman Lorenzo Musetti secured his place in the French Open semi-finals, dispatching American Frances Tiafoe in four compelling sets.

Amidst challenging windy conditions, Musetti displayed his remarkable range of shots, overcoming a tough second set to eventually triumph over Tiafoe, whose arguments with the umpire punctuated his defeat.

Musetti's vintage single-handed backhand and strategic play have positioned him against either Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul in his quest for his first Grand Slam victory.

