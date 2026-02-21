Ireland's Historic Victory Shakes Up Six Nations Standings
Ireland secured a record-breaking 42-21 triumph over England at Twickenham, keeping their Six Nations title hopes alive while dashing England's. Ireland dominated early, capitalizing on England's poor defense. Despite a brief response from England, the match was effectively decided by halftime, solidifying Ireland's standout performance.
Ireland delivered a stunning performance at Twickenham, defeating England 42-21, the biggest victory they've secured on English soil. The result breathes life into their Six Nations campaign while extinguishing England's chances.
By halftime, Ireland had established a commanding 22-0 lead, with key contributions from players like Jamison Gibson-Park and Rob Baloucoune. Dan Sheehan's try shortly after the break effectively sealed the win.
Despite a late flurry of tries making for a ragged finish, the match was a testament to Ireland's dominance and tactical superiority. Ireland climbs to nine points in the tournament standings, closely chasing leaders France.
