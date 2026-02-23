Left Menu

Jacob Bridgeman's Riveting Victory at Genesis Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman claimed his first PGA TOUR title at The Genesis Invitational, overcoming strong challenges from top competitors like Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama. Bridgeman's final round at The Riviera Country Club ended with a nervy par, securing a narrow win. Notably, Tiger Woods awarded the trophy.

Updated: 23-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:10 IST
In a thrilling culmination to The Genesis Invitational, Jacob Bridgeman emerged victorious with his maiden PGA TOUR title. The performance captivated spectators at The Riviera Country Club with Bridgeman warding off formidable opposition from Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama. Despite no birdies over his final 15 holes, his consistent play saw him secure victory.

The tournament unfolded with intense competition as Bridgeman began the final day with a commanding six-shot lead, which he extended to seven after 12 holes. Yet, the pressure mounted with strong finishes from his rivals. This tested Bridgeman's mettle, but a decisive 3-foot par on the 18th secured his triumph.

PGA legend Tiger Woods, who presented the trophy, acknowledged the significance of winning at a venue that eluded his own mastery. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, drawing considerable crowd support, finished tied for second, showcasing a strong birdie finish. The weekend also saw Scottie Scheffler end his impressive streak of top 10s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

