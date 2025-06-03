RCB Breaks Their Title Drought with Epic Win Over Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first-ever title with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final. Despite a solid performance from Punjab's bowlers, RCB managed to defend their score of 190. Virat Kohli's team ended an 18-year wait to lift the coveted trophy.
In a historic win on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a tightly contested final.
Despite Punjab's efficient bowling attack restricting RCB to 190 for nine, the Punjab batters faltered, finishing their innings at 184/7.
Krunal Pandya emerged as an RCB hero with exceptional bowling figures, while Virat Kohli led their batting efforts. This victory marked the end of an 18-year wait for RCB, who had previously finished runners-up three times.
