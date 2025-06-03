RCB Breaks Their Title Drought with Epic Win Over Punjab Kings

In a historic win on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a tightly contested final.

Despite Punjab's efficient bowling attack restricting RCB to 190 for nine, the Punjab batters faltered, finishing their innings at 184/7.

Krunal Pandya emerged as an RCB hero with exceptional bowling figures, while Virat Kohli led their batting efforts. This victory marked the end of an 18-year wait for RCB, who had previously finished runners-up three times.

(With inputs from agencies.)