Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Historic IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their first Indian Premier League title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final. Virat Kohli led with a composed 43 runs, as their emphatic bowling restricted Punjab to a total of 184-7, overcoming a 17-season drought for Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious to secure their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, overcoming Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of six runs. This landmark win ends a 17-season drought for Bengaluru, marking a significant achievement in the storied history of the franchise.

Virat Kohli's composed innings of 43 played a crucial role in setting a total of 190-9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite not reaching the 200-run mark, Bengaluru's determined bowling attack ensured their defense held strong, crippling Punjab's chase at 184-7.

The match saw key performances from both sides, with Shashank Singh's valiant 61 not out for Punjab and Kyle Jamieson's and Arshdeep Singh's impactful bowling. Nonetheless, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the momentum in Bengaluru's favor, helping them shed the underachiever's tag and claim their maiden IPL crown.

