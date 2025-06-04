Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Historic IPL Triumph

In a thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious to secure their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, overcoming Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of six runs. This landmark win ends a 17-season drought for Bengaluru, marking a significant achievement in the storied history of the franchise.

Virat Kohli's composed innings of 43 played a crucial role in setting a total of 190-9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite not reaching the 200-run mark, Bengaluru's determined bowling attack ensured their defense held strong, crippling Punjab's chase at 184-7.

The match saw key performances from both sides, with Shashank Singh's valiant 61 not out for Punjab and Kyle Jamieson's and Arshdeep Singh's impactful bowling. Nonetheless, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the momentum in Bengaluru's favor, helping them shed the underachiever's tag and claim their maiden IPL crown.