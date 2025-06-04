Rajat Patidar and RCB's Triumphant IPL Journey: A Tribute to Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar, the captain of IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrated the team's victory while highlighting the exceptional contribution of Virat Kohli. After attributing much-deserved praise to Virat's phenomenal career, Patidar lauded Krunal Pandya's match-winning performance. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer also noted the impact of fearless newcomers in shaping the team's future.
Rajat Patidar, the skipper of the victorious IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had a momentous opportunity to announce 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' to their roaring fans after 18 challenging years. He gave special accolades to cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, acknowledging his deserved recognition for the team's success.
Patidar expressed his excitement and learning experience in captaining Kohli, complimenting the team's dedication and persistent fan support. He praised Krunal Pandya's game-changing performance for his 2/17, which was crucial in seizing victory for the team.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer recognized the remarkable performance of fearless newcomers who contributed significantly to the team's dynamics. Despite not taking the cup this season, Iyer is optimistic about building on their skills and performance in the next season.
