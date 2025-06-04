Left Menu

Rajat Patidar and RCB's Triumphant IPL Journey: A Tribute to Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar, the captain of IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrated the team's victory while highlighting the exceptional contribution of Virat Kohli. After attributing much-deserved praise to Virat's phenomenal career, Patidar lauded Krunal Pandya's match-winning performance. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer also noted the impact of fearless newcomers in shaping the team's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:11 IST
Rajat Patidar and RCB's Triumphant IPL Journey: A Tribute to Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajat Patidar, the skipper of the victorious IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had a momentous opportunity to announce 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' to their roaring fans after 18 challenging years. He gave special accolades to cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, acknowledging his deserved recognition for the team's success.

Patidar expressed his excitement and learning experience in captaining Kohli, complimenting the team's dedication and persistent fan support. He praised Krunal Pandya's game-changing performance for his 2/17, which was crucial in seizing victory for the team.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer recognized the remarkable performance of fearless newcomers who contributed significantly to the team's dynamics. Despite not taking the cup this season, Iyer is optimistic about building on their skills and performance in the next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025