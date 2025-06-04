Virat Kohli Finally Lifts IPL Trophy After 17 Seasons
Virat Kohli experienced a wave of emotions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally secured their first IPL title after 17 seasons. Overwhelmed, Kohli expressed his joy and relief at finally achieving this long-awaited victory, marking the occasion as more significant than winning with another team.
After a relentless 17-season pursuit, Virat Kohli's steadfast dedication was rewarded as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The final in Ahmedabad saw Bengaluru edge past Punjab Kings, leading to an emotional display from Kohli, who has been with the team since the league's inception.
Expressing his disbelief and joy, Kohli stated, 'To finally have this moment come true is unbelievable,' highlighting his loyalty to Bengaluru despite past heartaches.
