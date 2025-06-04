England's Fast Bowling Woes: Gus Atkinson in Doubt for India Test
England fast bowler Gus Atkinson may miss the first Test against India due to a hamstring injury, compounding England's injury troubles with their seam bowlers. Atkinson's absence would be a significant setback given his strong performance history and current injuries affecting key players like Mark Wood and Olly Stone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the upcoming first Test against India due to a hamstring injury, raising concerns in the England cricket camp.
Part of a series of five Test matches, Atkinson's potential absence adds to the growing injury list, with teammates Mark Wood and Olly Stone also sidelined.
The 27-year-old's injury, sustained in a match against Zimbabwe, prevented his participation in the series against West Indies, highlighting the impact on England's bowling lineup as Jofra Archer's return is delayed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement