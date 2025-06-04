England's Fast Bowling Woes: Gus Atkinson in Doubt for India Test

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the upcoming first Test against India due to a hamstring injury, raising concerns in the England cricket camp.

Part of a series of five Test matches, Atkinson's potential absence adds to the growing injury list, with teammates Mark Wood and Olly Stone also sidelined.

The 27-year-old's injury, sustained in a match against Zimbabwe, prevented his participation in the series against West Indies, highlighting the impact on England's bowling lineup as Jofra Archer's return is delayed.

