Left Menu

England's Fast Bowling Woes: Gus Atkinson in Doubt for India Test

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson may miss the first Test against India due to a hamstring injury, compounding England's injury troubles with their seam bowlers. Atkinson's absence would be a significant setback given his strong performance history and current injuries affecting key players like Mark Wood and Olly Stone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:13 IST
England's Fast Bowling Woes: Gus Atkinson in Doubt for India Test
Gus Atkinson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the upcoming first Test against India due to a hamstring injury, raising concerns in the England cricket camp.

Part of a series of five Test matches, Atkinson's potential absence adds to the growing injury list, with teammates Mark Wood and Olly Stone also sidelined.

The 27-year-old's injury, sustained in a match against Zimbabwe, prevented his participation in the series against West Indies, highlighting the impact on England's bowling lineup as Jofra Archer's return is delayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025