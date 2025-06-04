Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Leads Australia into T20 Battle Against West Indies

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia's T20 team in the upcoming series against West Indies. Cricket Australia announced the squad, with Marsh returning after missing the previous series. Batter Mitchell Owen earns his first call-up. Glenn Maxwell is back, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head are rested.

Mitchell Marsh

Australia's T20 team will see Mitchell Marsh at the helm as they prepare to face the West Indies next month. Cricket Australia confirmed that Marsh, who was absent from the last T20 series, will lead the squad this time.

Young batter Mitchell Owen makes his debut on the squad, having impressed with a record-equaling performance for Hobart Hurricanes in the latest Big Bash League. Glenn Maxwell, shifting his focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup, reenters the lineup, while regulars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head have been rested.

This series marks a strategic phase for Australia as they finetune their roster ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. Selector George Bailey emphasized that numerous players are being considered for future selections, ensuring the team is equipped for challenges on the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

