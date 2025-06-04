From the Field: Turbulent Week in Sports News

Zay Flowers, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, is practicing without restrictions following a knee injury that sidelined him during the playoffs. His recovery marks a promising return for the team.

The Indiana Pacers faced delays as their flight to Oklahoma City was diverted due to severe weather warnings, including a tornado alert, highlighting the unpredictable challenges of travel during the NBA season.

In Major League Baseball, the Colorado Rockies celebrated their first series victory of the season against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins' pitcher Pablo Lopez exited a game with shoulder issues, heightening injury concerns in the league.