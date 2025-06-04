Left Menu

From the Field: Turbulent Week in Sports News

This week's sports news highlights include the recovery of Ravens' Zay Flowers, an Indiana Pacers flight diversion due to weather, the Rockies' first series win, the Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau, and Carlos Alcaraz advancing to the French Open semis. Key issues also cover legal matters involving Trevor Bauer and World Boxing's privacy apology.

Updated: 04-06-2025 13:29 IST
From the Field: Turbulent Week in Sports News
Zay Flowers, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, is practicing without restrictions following a knee injury that sidelined him during the playoffs. His recovery marks a promising return for the team.

The Indiana Pacers faced delays as their flight to Oklahoma City was diverted due to severe weather warnings, including a tornado alert, highlighting the unpredictable challenges of travel during the NBA season.

In Major League Baseball, the Colorado Rockies celebrated their first series victory of the season against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins' pitcher Pablo Lopez exited a game with shoulder issues, heightening injury concerns in the league.

