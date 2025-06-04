Left Menu

Coco Gauff Survives Error-Filled Battle to Reach French Open Semi-Finals

Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open semi-finals, defeating Madison Keys with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 win. Despite many unforced errors, Gauff capitalized on Keys' mistakes. She will face either Lois Boisson or Mirra Andreeva in the final match. Gauff praised Keys' challenging playstyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:11 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff huffed and puffed her way into the French Open semi-finals, overcoming fellow American Madison Keys in a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 match on Wednesday, marked by over 100 unforced errors between the two.

Gauff, largely benefiting from Keys' mistakes, will face either Lois Boisson or Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals, requiring significant strategic adjustments. Despite the errors, Gauff expressed her readiness for the next challenge.

Keys, aiming for her second Roland Garros semi-final, bowed out with her 60th unforced error, in a contest she would likely prefer to forget. Gauff, the youngest woman to achieve 25 main-draw wins at Roland Garros since Martina Hingis, acknowledged Keys' formidable style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

