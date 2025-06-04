Coco Gauff Survives Error-Filled Battle to Reach French Open Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open semi-finals, defeating Madison Keys with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 win. Despite many unforced errors, Gauff capitalized on Keys' mistakes. She will face either Lois Boisson or Mirra Andreeva in the final match. Gauff praised Keys' challenging playstyle.
Coco Gauff huffed and puffed her way into the French Open semi-finals, overcoming fellow American Madison Keys in a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 match on Wednesday, marked by over 100 unforced errors between the two.
Gauff, largely benefiting from Keys' mistakes, will face either Lois Boisson or Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals, requiring significant strategic adjustments. Despite the errors, Gauff expressed her readiness for the next challenge.
Keys, aiming for her second Roland Garros semi-final, bowed out with her 60th unforced error, in a contest she would likely prefer to forget. Gauff, the youngest woman to achieve 25 main-draw wins at Roland Garros since Martina Hingis, acknowledged Keys' formidable style.
