Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

In a dramatic drop in temperatures, Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the year with temperatures nearing 10 degrees below freezing, officials confirmed on Monday.

The cold wave gripped much of Himachal Pradesh, where Koksar received 2 cm of fresh snow, and Kalpa and Gondla had traces of snowfall. Meanwhile, tribal regions without official data are thought to have minimum temperatures falling even lower, severely affecting natural water sources.

In Kashmir, Gulmarg witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius. The region's 'Chilla-e-Kalan' period continues to bring cold, with limited snowfall recorded. Dense fog is forecast in areas across northern India over the coming days, as conditions remain challenging.

