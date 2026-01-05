Left Menu

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Northern India experiences severe cold wave with temperatures plunging to as low as 10 degrees below freezing in Tabo and Gulmarg. Snowfall and dense fog are expected in higher regions, impacting travel and daily life, while the rest of the region remains dry but cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:19 IST
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic drop in temperatures, Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the year with temperatures nearing 10 degrees below freezing, officials confirmed on Monday.

The cold wave gripped much of Himachal Pradesh, where Koksar received 2 cm of fresh snow, and Kalpa and Gondla had traces of snowfall. Meanwhile, tribal regions without official data are thought to have minimum temperatures falling even lower, severely affecting natural water sources.

In Kashmir, Gulmarg witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius. The region's 'Chilla-e-Kalan' period continues to bring cold, with limited snowfall recorded. Dense fog is forecast in areas across northern India over the coming days, as conditions remain challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
2
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
3
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India
4
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026