West Bengal Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Cultural Fanfare

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose led celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', initiating cultural events and honoring the national legacy. A symbolic march marked the occasion, highlighting unity and pride. Singer Kailash Kher received the Governor’s Excellency Award, acknowledging his cultural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:32 IST
Vande Mataram
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spearheaded the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the 'Vande Mataram' song, launching a series of events to honor cultural heritage and national pride, officials reported. The celebrations began with the 'Vande Virasat March', initiated by Lt. Col. Anant Sinha from the historic Bankim Bhavan in Hooghly district.

Over 60 bikers partook in the march, symbolizing unity and a shared sense of pride in India's cultural and national heritage. The procession concluded at Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, featuring torchbearers and the lighting of the 'Akhand Jyoti' by Bose, representing India's enduring spirit and devotion to the motherland.

Later, the noted singer Kailash Kher was honored with the 'Governor's Excellency Award' at a cultural ceremony at Victoria Memorial Hall for his exceptional contributions to art and culture. Kher expressed his gratitude and emotional response, linking the event to national pride and cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

