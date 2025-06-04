Left Menu

Cesc Fabregas Commits to Como Amid Inter Milan Rumors

Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder, has declared his commitment to Como despite rumors linking him to Inter Milan. Holding a managerial position at Como and being its shareholder, Fabregas defies speculation following Inter's managerial vacancy post Simone Inzaghi's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:55 IST
Cesc Fabregas, a former top-flight footballer known for his time at Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, has decisively pledged his future to Como, calming swirling rumors about a potential move to Inter Milan. His managerial skills have drawn attention after he notably led the club to a commendable 10th place finish in Serie A last season.

The Spaniard, who is also a stakeholder at Como, expressed his contentment with the club's long-term vision during the SXSW conference in London. 'I arrived here as a player, and I'm very, very happy because I can work here the way I want,' Fabregas told attendees, reinforcing his commitment to the Italian club's project.

Fabregas' statement comes as Italian media speculates on Inter Milan's interest following Simone Inzaghi's exit by mutual consent. The intrigue heightens amid Inter's recent 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final and their upcoming Club World Cup challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

