Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: Stampede Claims 11 Lives

The victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win turned tragic as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, leaving over 30 injured. Despite the chaos, the event proceeded, with political figures and organizers criticized for inadequate crowd management and security measures. An inquiry has been announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: Stampede Claims 11 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph spiraled into tragedy as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The large crowd overwhelmed police as thousands looked to join the festivities honoring the team's victorious campaign.

The chaotic scene prompted state authorities to halt the planned parade. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the families of the deceased and a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Criticism emerged over the lack of crowd management, with the opposition targeting the government's handling of the situation.

Inside the stadium, the celebration proceeded, with players acknowledging fans amid lively music and fireworks. The incident drew parallels with organized T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai, noted for their safety and enjoyment by attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025