Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: Stampede Claims 11 Lives
The victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win turned tragic as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, leaving over 30 injured. Despite the chaos, the event proceeded, with political figures and organizers criticized for inadequate crowd management and security measures. An inquiry has been announced.
A victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph spiraled into tragedy as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The large crowd overwhelmed police as thousands looked to join the festivities honoring the team's victorious campaign.
The chaotic scene prompted state authorities to halt the planned parade. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the families of the deceased and a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Criticism emerged over the lack of crowd management, with the opposition targeting the government's handling of the situation.
Inside the stadium, the celebration proceeded, with players acknowledging fans amid lively music and fireworks. The incident drew parallels with organized T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai, noted for their safety and enjoyment by attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)