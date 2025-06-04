Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: Stampede Claims 11 Lives

A victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph spiraled into tragedy as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The large crowd overwhelmed police as thousands looked to join the festivities honoring the team's victorious campaign.

The chaotic scene prompted state authorities to halt the planned parade. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the families of the deceased and a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Criticism emerged over the lack of crowd management, with the opposition targeting the government's handling of the situation.

Inside the stadium, the celebration proceeded, with players acknowledging fans amid lively music and fireworks. The incident drew parallels with organized T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai, noted for their safety and enjoyment by attendees.

