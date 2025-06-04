Left Menu

RCB Victory Parade Turns Tragic in Deadly Stampede

A celebratory parade for RCB's first IPL win resulted in tragedy as a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed at least 11 lives and injured many. Previous incidents this year include deadly stampedes in various locations such as temples and railway stations, highlighting a recurring issue of crowd management failures across the country.

Updated: 04-06-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A parade meant to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's maiden IPL victory turned into a tragic scene as a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people. The chaos erupted as enthusiastic fans flooded the area to mark the significant sports achievement.

This tragic incident adds to a series of deadly stampedes that have occurred across India in recent years, underscoring an urgent need for improved crowd management. Just this year, over 50 people have been killed in stampedes at various locations, including temples and railway stations, with notable events occurring at the New Delhi Railway Station and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

These unfortunate occurrences, often triggered by panic and overcrowding, highlight persistent challenges in safely managing large gatherings. Historical data points to multiple fatal stampedes over the years, occurring frequently during religious festivals and public events, where infrastructure is overwhelmed by massive crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

