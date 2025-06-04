RCB Seizes Victory: Yograj Singh Criticizes Shreyas Iyer's Final Shot

In a long-awaited triumph, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 18 years by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a thrilling 2025 final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match took an intriguing turn when former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh lambasted Punjab's skipper, Shreyas Iyer, for his quick dismissal. Iyer, tragically caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma on a mere two-ball run off Romario Shepherd, was described by Singh as committing a 'criminal offence' on the field—a stark criticism referencing guidance from the late Ashok Mankad.

Despite strong beginnings in both innings, PBKS faltered against RCB's strategic bowling attack led by Krunal Pandya, who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. His crucial spell, along with key contributions from Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, steered RCB to restrict Punjab to 184/7, falling short of RCB's formidable score of 190/9.

