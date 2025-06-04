Left Menu

RCB Seizes Victory: Yograj Singh Criticizes Shreyas Iyer's Final Shot

In a thrilling IPL 2025 final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the trophy after 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Former cricketer Yograj Singh criticized Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, calling it a 'criminal offence'. Despite a spirited chase, superb bowling from Krunal Pandya led to RCB's triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:28 IST
RCB Seizes Victory: Yograj Singh Criticizes Shreyas Iyer's Final Shot
Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a long-awaited triumph, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 18 years by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a thrilling 2025 final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match took an intriguing turn when former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh lambasted Punjab's skipper, Shreyas Iyer, for his quick dismissal. Iyer, tragically caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma on a mere two-ball run off Romario Shepherd, was described by Singh as committing a 'criminal offence' on the field—a stark criticism referencing guidance from the late Ashok Mankad.

Despite strong beginnings in both innings, PBKS faltered against RCB's strategic bowling attack led by Krunal Pandya, who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. His crucial spell, along with key contributions from Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, steered RCB to restrict Punjab to 184/7, falling short of RCB's formidable score of 190/9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025