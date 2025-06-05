A Showdown of Titans at Roland Garros: Sabalenka vs Swiatek

The tennis world is abuzz with anticipation as the French Open women's singles semi-finals steal the spotlight at Roland Garros. World number one Aryna Sabalenka faces off against four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a match that promises intensity and thrilling rallies, elevating the excitement to new heights.

Sabalenka, a model of Grand Slam consistency, has surged into nine of the last 10 major semi-finals. Her formidable power and resilience make her a genuine contender against Swiatek, who boasts an impressive 26-match winning streak at the tournament. The Polish star has edged out Sabalenka in past encounters, but the Belarusian is determined to rewrite history on the Parisian clay.

In the other semi-final, American star Coco Gauff battles wildcard Lois Boisson, cheered on by an enthusiastic home crowd. The stage is set for a captivating showdown, as both seek a coveted spot in the final and a place in the storied history of Roland Garros.