Lois Boisson Triumphs at French Open
Lois Boisson stunned the French Open by defeating sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, advancing to the semi-finals. Novak Djokovic continued his Grand Slam pursuit, setting up a match with Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff overcame Madison Keys, despite numerous errors, to secure her semi-final spot.
In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, wild card Lois Boisson electrified the French Open by defeating sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Boisson's unexpected victory delighted the home crowd, showcasing her formidable skills in an intense match at Roland Garros.
In other matches, Novak Djokovic outlasted Alexander Zverev in a four-set battle, keeping his dream of a record 25th Grand Slam title alive. Djokovic's determination was on full display as he mustered every ounce of experience to triumph over the German third seed.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys delivered a match filled with errors, yet Gauff emerged victorious. Despite 49 unforced errors in the opening set, Gauff rebounded to win the match, setting up a thrilling semi-final against rising star Boisson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
