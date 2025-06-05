Tragedy Strikes in Bengaluru: Stampede Shadows RCB's Victory

In a tragic turn of events, a celebratory event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory ended in sorrow, as a stampede claimed 11 lives outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident, which left over 30 individuals injured, unfolded on Wednesday amidst dense crowds eager to partake in the hastily-arranged festivities. The venue's limited capacity was overwhelmed by the vast number of attendees.

Cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, expressed their grief and solidarity with the victims' families. The local administration struggled to manage the unexpected surge of celebrants.