KL Rahul Rejoins India-A for Crucial Unofficial Test Against England Lions

KL Rahul has rejoined India-A for the second unofficial Test against England Lions starting June 6, as India prepares for the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle. He boasts a strong record in England with 614 runs across nine Test matches, including a notable high score of 149.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:08 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricketer KL Rahul has made a noteworthy return to the India-A squad for the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, commencing on June 6. The player, known for his performance on English pitches, is also set to play in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle against England starting June 20.

With a solid record in England, Rahul has participated in nine Test matches, amassing 614 runs at an average of 34.11. His impressive innings include a highest score of 149, alongside two centuries and a half-century. During India's 2018 England tour, he scored 299 runs in ten innings, though struggled with an average under 30. However, his 2021 tour performance improved, with 315 runs and a higher average of 39.4, featuring a century and a fifty.

Rahul's overall Test career includes 58 matches, yielding 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 and a strike rate of 52.80. Against England, specifically, he's played 13 matches, scoring 955 runs at an average of 39.79. The Indian tour of England slated from June to August 2025 will see matches in major venues, while new Test skipper Shubman Gill will not compete in the second unofficial Test for India A, prioritizing team departure preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

