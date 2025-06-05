Russell Martin's Return Aims to Reclaim Glory for Rangers

In a move to rejuvenate its ambitions, Rangers announced the appointment of Russell Martin as manager, six months post his exit from Southampton. Tasked with overthrowing Scottish soccer's dominant force, Celtic, Martin is determined to revive Rangers' winning legacy.

Martin, who previously enjoyed a short loan spell at Rangers, expressed his eagerness to bring success to the club, emphasizing the special connection and rich history that drew him back. Under his leadership, Rangers aims to win matches and trophies for their dedicated fans.

The managerial change comes after a U.S.-based consortium, including health insurance entrepreneur Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, acquired a significant stake in the club. Rangers' new sporting director Kevin Thelwell has also commenced his role, signaling a new strategic direction for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)