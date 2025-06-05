Left Menu

Russell Martin's Return Aims to Reclaim Glory for Rangers

Russell Martin has been appointed as the new manager of Rangers, tasked with reclaiming the league title from rivals Celtic. After being fired by Southampton last year, Martin returns to a club where he previously spent a half-season on loan. A U.S.-based consortium led by 49ers Enterprises now owns a majority share in Rangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:01 IST
Russell Martin's Return Aims to Reclaim Glory for Rangers
Russell Martin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a move to rejuvenate its ambitions, Rangers announced the appointment of Russell Martin as manager, six months post his exit from Southampton. Tasked with overthrowing Scottish soccer's dominant force, Celtic, Martin is determined to revive Rangers' winning legacy.

Martin, who previously enjoyed a short loan spell at Rangers, expressed his eagerness to bring success to the club, emphasizing the special connection and rich history that drew him back. Under his leadership, Rangers aims to win matches and trophies for their dedicated fans.

The managerial change comes after a U.S.-based consortium, including health insurance entrepreneur Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, acquired a significant stake in the club. Rangers' new sporting director Kevin Thelwell has also commenced his role, signaling a new strategic direction for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025