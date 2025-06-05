Shubman Gill: Transitioning into Leadership at Number Four

Ricky Ponting, the renowned Australian cricket legend, has weighed in on Shubman Gill's batting position ahead of India's Test tour of England, recommending that the young cricketer should adopt the number four spot. As India hunts for a new batsman to fill the void left by Virat Kohli's retirement, Ponting believes Gill is primed for the role, championed by his white-ball proficiency. Ponting acknowledges the challenge of balancing leadership responsibilities with batting, especially for a new captain like Gill.

There is significant speculation about who will step up as India's number four in Tests, and Ponting has strong faith in Gill to tackle this position from June 20 when the five-Test series kicks off. While Gill has excelled in shorter formats, Ponting notes that he has some work to do on his Test match strategy, emphasizing the importance of both mental and technical adjustments in his batting approach.

Ponting has also discussed potential team combinations, suggesting that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan, who is anticipated to debut, could be the opening pair. His decision aligns with a broader shift toward regenerating India's team. Ponting believes this setup would offer stability, allowing seasoned players like KL Rahul to embed themselves more effectively in the middle order.