England Announces Squad for Test Series Against India Amid Key Changes

The England Men's selection panel has unveiled a 14-player squad for the upcoming first Test match against India at Headingley, starting on June 20, 2025, as per the announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The bilateral series, featuring matches at various iconic venues such as Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval, will extend through August 2025. This series marks India's first since the retirement of cricket giants Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket earlier this month.

In an unexpected turn, Jamie Overton receives a recall to England's squad following teammate Gus Atkinson's exit due to a hamstring strain. Joining Overton are Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, both returning after recovering from minor injuries that kept them out during England's victory over Zimbabwe. Jacob Bethell also makes his return to the squad.

Both teams have seen notable shifts since India's 4-1 series win over England last year. Following James Anderson's retirement, England's squad has undergone significant changes, losing players like Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, and Ollie Robinson. Meanwhile, India enters a new era with Shubman Gill set to captivate as the team's new captain. Ahead of the series, India has strategically sent members of its squad to compete with India A against the England Lions in preparation for the challenges in England, where they last won a Test series in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)