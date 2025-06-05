Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Young Cricket Prodigy Sets IPL Ablaze

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a sensational impact in his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. He set a record for the fastest century by an Indian and became the youngest T20 centurion. Suryavanshi aims to improve further, having been recognized with the IPL Super Striker award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:31 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already left a significant mark on the Indian Premier League. In his debut season with Rajasthan Royals, the young batting sensation made headlines by scoring the fastest century by any Indian in IPL history, achieving this feat in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in April.

His phenomenal performance not only secured his place in the record books as the second-fastest century maker in IPL but also established him as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. Suryavanshi's dream first season with the Royals, despite the team's overall struggles, earned him the IPL Super Striker of the Season award.

Looking ahead, Suryavanshi has set his sights on improving his game for the next season and helping his team reach the finals. Additionally, his consistent performances have earned him a spot in India's Under-19 squad for an upcoming tour of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

