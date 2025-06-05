Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Young Cricket Prodigy Sets IPL Ablaze

At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already left a significant mark on the Indian Premier League. In his debut season with Rajasthan Royals, the young batting sensation made headlines by scoring the fastest century by any Indian in IPL history, achieving this feat in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in April.

His phenomenal performance not only secured his place in the record books as the second-fastest century maker in IPL but also established him as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. Suryavanshi's dream first season with the Royals, despite the team's overall struggles, earned him the IPL Super Striker of the Season award.

Looking ahead, Suryavanshi has set his sights on improving his game for the next season and helping his team reach the finals. Additionally, his consistent performances have earned him a spot in India's Under-19 squad for an upcoming tour of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)