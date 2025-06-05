Rohan Raje's All-Round Brilliance Leads MSC Maratha Royals to Victory

Returning to the cricket scene after an eight-year hiatus, Rohan Raje staged a remarkable all-round performance, steering MSC Maratha Royals to a nail-biting 8-run victory against the Tigers in their T20 Mumbai League debut.

Raje's explosive 48 runs off 21 balls helped set a challenging total of 96/4 in a rain-shortened 9-over clash. In a tense final over, he defended 18 runs, giving away only nine and claiming a wicket, securing both the win and the Man of the Match accolade.

Complementing Raje's heroics, Maxwell Swaminathan delivered a precise two-over spell, picking up two crucial wickets. An outstanding boundary-line catch from Chinmay Sutar further exemplified the team's collective effort. Off the field, Raje's commitment extends to nurturing young talent, reinforcing the significance of experience and mentorship in cricket's evolving landscape.