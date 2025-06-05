Rajat Patidar: IPL Champion Skipper Eyes National Comeback

Rajat Patidar's international cricket journey had a rocky start, but the IPL-winning captain is gearing up for a national team comeback. His former coach, Amay Khurasiya, has confidence in Patidar's abilities and believes he should be considered for India's limited-overs squad.

Patidar, who initially played as a replacement for RCB in 2022, made history by leading the team to its first IPL trophy in 18 years. However, his national cricket tenure faltered after failing to score a half-century in three Test matches against England in 2024.

Khurasiya, who himself played 12 ODIs for India, highlights Patidar's calm demeanor and leadership qualities, especially his ability to take decisive actions. Patidar's impressive performance has also been backed by remarkable stats, including 1111 runs in 42 IPL matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)