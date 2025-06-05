Left Menu

Rajat Patidar: IPL Champion Skipper Eyes National Comeback

Despite a disappointing international debut, IPL captain Rajat Patidar is poised for a national comeback, according to childhood coach Amay Khurasiya. Patidar led RCB to its first IPL title and has shown leadership qualities and batting skills. Khurasiya emphasizes the selectors should consider him for limited-overs cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:53 IST
Rajat Patidar: IPL Champion Skipper Eyes National Comeback
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajat Patidar's international cricket journey had a rocky start, but the IPL-winning captain is gearing up for a national team comeback. His former coach, Amay Khurasiya, has confidence in Patidar's abilities and believes he should be considered for India's limited-overs squad.

Patidar, who initially played as a replacement for RCB in 2022, made history by leading the team to its first IPL trophy in 18 years. However, his national cricket tenure faltered after failing to score a half-century in three Test matches against England in 2024.

Khurasiya, who himself played 12 ODIs for India, highlights Patidar's calm demeanor and leadership qualities, especially his ability to take decisive actions. Patidar's impressive performance has also been backed by remarkable stats, including 1111 runs in 42 IPL matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025