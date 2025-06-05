Lois Boisson's Fairytale at Roland Garros

Lois Boisson's remarkable journey at the French Open has secured her financial future as she has guaranteed at least 690,000 euros in earnings from her semi-final appearance at Roland Garros. This windfall will liberate the French wildcard from relying on crowdfunding to support her tennis career.

Entering the tournament with merely 20,000 euros earned this year, Boisson, ranked 361st worldwide, has an opportunity for promising endorsements regardless of her outcome against American Coco Gauff in the semi-finals. A victory could significantly increase her earnings, offering new sponsorship opportunities.

Boisson initiated crowdfunding last year following a significant knee injury but has now showcased her talent by defeating players like Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva. With increased financial backing, she steps away from the necessity of seeking donations while aspiring for a Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)