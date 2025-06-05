Lauren James Named in England's Euro Squad Despite Injury Hurdle

England has announced their squad for this year's Women's European Championship, featuring Lauren James despite her recent hamstring injury. The Chelsea striker, who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for England, has been battling to recover in time for the tournament's kickoff against France on July 5.

Coach Sarina Wiegman expressed excitement about the upcoming event and the mix of experienced players and debutants in the squad. The team, however, faces setbacks with defender Millie Bright withdrawing due to physical and mental readiness, and international retirements from goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby.

The squad entails a combination of veterans, including 13 players from the 2022 championship-winning team, and seven newcomers. England remains optimistic in their pursuit to make the nation proud in the upcoming championship.

