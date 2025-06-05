Oscar Pistorius: From 'Blade Runner' to Ironman Competitor

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was seen competing in a triathlon in Durban, marking a noteworthy public appearance following his release from prison. Pistorius, who served over half of his sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, has been on parole since January 2024 and remains on parole until 2029.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed Pistorius' attendance at the Ironman 70.3 race in Durban, stating there was no breach of parole terms. The event, reported first by Netwerk24, saw Pistorius participating as part of his social reintegration.

Pistorius, known as the 'Blade Runner' due to his prosthetic legs, was photographed cycling with a distinct race number. Although currently not planning a professional sports comeback, his Ironman participation marks a significant step in his societal reintegration following an infamous case that highlighted issues of violence against women in South Africa.

