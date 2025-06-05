Left Menu

Oscar Pistorius: From 'Blade Runner' to Ironman Competitor

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic star, participated in a triathlon in Durban, 12 years after killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was released on parole in January 2024 and is undergoing rehabilitation into society. He took part in the Ironman 70.3 Durban race with approval from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:55 IST
Oscar Pistorius: From 'Blade Runner' to Ironman Competitor
Oscar Pistorius

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was seen competing in a triathlon in Durban, marking a noteworthy public appearance following his release from prison. Pistorius, who served over half of his sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, has been on parole since January 2024 and remains on parole until 2029.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed Pistorius' attendance at the Ironman 70.3 race in Durban, stating there was no breach of parole terms. The event, reported first by Netwerk24, saw Pistorius participating as part of his social reintegration.

Pistorius, known as the 'Blade Runner' due to his prosthetic legs, was photographed cycling with a distinct race number. Although currently not planning a professional sports comeback, his Ironman participation marks a significant step in his societal reintegration following an infamous case that highlighted issues of violence against women in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025