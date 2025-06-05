Left Menu

Sairaj Patil's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Eagle Thane Strikers' Success

Sairaj Patil's exceptional performance led Eagle Thane Strikers to a 97-run victory over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil scored an unbeaten 54 and took two wickets, helping Thane secure their second consecutive win. Meanwhile, ARCS Andheri clinched their first win against Aakash Tigers MWS under the DLS method.

Eagle Thane Strikers, powered by an outstanding all-round display from Sairaj Patil, triumphed over Bandra Blasters with a 97-run win in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil delivered a captivating performance, contributing an unbeaten 54 runs and securing two crucial wickets, cementing Thane Strikers' dominance.

Opting to bat first, Thane Strikers set a formidable target of 205/6, with substantial efforts from Varun Lavande and captain Atharva Ankolekar alongside Patil. An impressive 56-run partnership between Patil and Ankolekar laid a solid foundation, followed by a swift 43-run blitz with Shashikant Kadam.

Bandra Blasters faltered during their chase, succumbing under pressure as Thane's bowlers exhibited remarkable skill, restricting them to 108. Concurrently, ARCS Andheri registered their first win against Aakash Tigers MWS, navigating a rain-interrupted match with composure under the DLS method at DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

