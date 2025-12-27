Left Menu

Interstate Gang Busted: Silver Heist Suspect Nabbed

A member of an interstate gang, Mohammad Farman, was arrested by Delhi Police for stealing 10 kg of silver and Rs 3 lakh from bus passengers. The gang targeted passengers in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, posing as staff to identify vulnerable targets. Investigations are ongoing to catch other members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:13 IST
Interstate Gang Busted: Silver Heist Suspect Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Delhi Police with the apprehension of Mohammad Farman, a key member of an interstate gang known for preying on bus passengers across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Farman, a 41-year-old resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed following reports of a daring heist involving 10 kg of silver and Rs 3 lakh cash.

The gang's modus operandi was meticulously planned; they infiltrated buses by posing as regular passengers or staff, identifying vulnerable passengers by closely monitoring their movements and assessing security lapses. These crimes were executed during the early morning hours when vigilance was low.

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Delhi Police and Karnataka Police, spurred by a high-priority request to capture the elusive offender. As authorities pursue further leads, efforts to dismantle the broader network and recover stolen assets are underway. Meanwhile, Farman's extensive criminal record, spanning multiple charges in different states, paints a grim portrait of organized crime in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
2
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
3
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
4
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025