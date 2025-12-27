Interstate Gang Busted: Silver Heist Suspect Nabbed

A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Delhi Police with the apprehension of Mohammad Farman, a key member of an interstate gang known for preying on bus passengers across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Farman, a 41-year-old resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed following reports of a daring heist involving 10 kg of silver and Rs 3 lakh cash.

The gang's modus operandi was meticulously planned; they infiltrated buses by posing as regular passengers or staff, identifying vulnerable passengers by closely monitoring their movements and assessing security lapses. These crimes were executed during the early morning hours when vigilance was low.

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Delhi Police and Karnataka Police, spurred by a high-priority request to capture the elusive offender. As authorities pursue further leads, efforts to dismantle the broader network and recover stolen assets are underway. Meanwhile, Farman's extensive criminal record, spanning multiple charges in different states, paints a grim portrait of organized crime in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)