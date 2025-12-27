Left Menu

Doctors' Indefinite Strike Shakes Himachal's Healthcare System

Medical services in Himachal Pradesh are severely disrupted as resident doctors go on an indefinite strike. The strike stems from the dismissal of Dr. Raghav Narula after an altercation with a patient. The patient alleges inappropriate conduct by Narula, while the inquiry found misconduct on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:08 IST
Medical services in Himachal Pradesh, except for emergencies, faced major disruptions on Saturday as resident doctors initiated an indefinite strike. The protest follows the dismissal of Dr. Raghav Narula, who was involved in a confrontation with a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Patients from remote areas are experiencing significant inconvenience due to the strike's impact. Krishan Singh Thakur, who traveled 125 kilometres from Ani for his father's medical treatment, expressed frustration over the lack of available doctors amidst the strike.

The incident involving Dr. Narula and patient Arjun Singh escalated after a video surfaced showing physical altercations. Both parties were found guilty of misconduct. The medical community has rallied for Dr. Narula's reinstatement, demanding a fair inquiry and actions against the disruptive elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

