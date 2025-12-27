Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia: Ceasefire Signed to End Border Conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a ceasefire agreement to end recent military combat over disputed border areas. The deal halts hostilities, restricts military movements, and prohibits airspace violations. A key condition is the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand.

Thailand and Cambodia have reached a significant ceasefire agreement to conclude recent border hostilities that had been escalating over disputed territories. The agreement officially came into effect at noon local time.

Among its stipulations, the deal ends all active military aggressions, restricts troop movements, and bans airspace violations for military purposes, a measure particularly pertinent after Thailand conducted airstrikes on Cambodian territory.

An essential provision requires Thailand to return 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in earlier skirmishes once the ceasefire holds for 72 hours, addressing a key demand from Cambodia.

This latest agreement reaffirms a prior ceasefire achieved in July, brokered by Malaysia with additional pressure from former US President Donald Trump, who leveraged trade privileges to facilitate negotiations.

Though diplomatic agreements were previously established, tensions persisted, leading to propaganda battles and sporadic violence until the recent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

