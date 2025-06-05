Indian Chess Renaissance: Young Stars Propel a Surge in Popularity

By Vipul Kashyap. Viswanathan Anand, the five-time World Chess Champion, has voiced his enthusiasm over the booming popularity of chess in India. He credits this surge to the impressive talents of emerging stars such as R Praggnanandhaa and Dommaraju Gukesh.

Anand asserts that these young players have been instrumental in attracting new fans and maintaining their interest in the game. 'For any sport to thrive, it needs standout performances that captivate and engage fans, and thankfully, Pragg and Gukesh have excelled in this,' Anand remarked.

As a longtime emblem of Indian chess, Anand observes an unprecedented growth of the sport in the nation. He notes that not only are young players faring well internationally, but chess is also becoming a significant part of popular dialogue. 'I'm extremely pleased with the current trajectory,' he added, emphasizing the increasing opportunities for discussions about the sport's excitement and drama.

The future of Indian chess appears bright, as evidenced by rising talents like Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa who continually push the competitive limits against top-rated adversaries. In a recent highlight, Round 8 of Norway Chess 2025 showcased a thrilling encounter between Hikaru Nakamura and current World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh. According to a statement from Norway Chess, though Gukesh had previously defended well, Nakamura's assertive strategy overpowered his defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)