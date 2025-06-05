Left Menu

U.S. Men's Soccer Team Faces Challenges with New Squad for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Sergino Dest, returning from a major injury, is among notable absentees from the U.S. squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The team, with only a few veterans, is coached by Mauricio Pochettino and hopes to recover after recent defeats. Key players remain committed to other club duties.

The U.S. men's national soccer team is navigating significant lineup changes ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with standout defender Sergino Dest notably absent due to fitness concerns. The squad, unveiled by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, highlights a roster infused with new talent following the withdrawal of key players like Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, along with AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah and starters like Weston McKennie, has opted out, prioritizing club commitments, including the Club World Cup. Despite these challenges, players such as goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Tyler Adams bring some vital experience to the team.

With Coventry City's Haji Wright being the most seasoned forward, having 15 caps, the team looks to newcomers for a competitive edge. They aim to spring back from their recent setbacks, including a Nations League exit and a disappointing Copa America campaign, with friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland lined up before their opener against Trinidad and Tobago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

