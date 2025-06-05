Left Menu

Unveiling of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: A New Era in Test Cricket

The upcoming Test series between India and England in the UK will feature a new trophy named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy replaces the Pataudi Trophy. Tendulkar holds historic batting records, while Anderson is England's top wicket-taker. This renaming echoes a similar change with the England-New Zealand Crowe-Thorpe Trophy.

The cricket rivalry between India and England takes on a fresh dimension with the introduction of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. Named after cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, the trophy will be contested in an upcoming five-match Test series in the UK, starting at Headingley on June 20.

Traditionally played for the Pataudi Trophy, named in honor of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, the series now sees a transition in memoriam. The England and Wales Cricket Board has communicated its intention to retire the Pataudi Trophy, according to BBC reports, though the board did not provide official comments on the new title.

Both Tendulkar and Anderson hold impressive records in the world of cricket. Tendulkar, one of the sport's greatest, amassed 15,921 Test runs, while Anderson, at 42, is celebrated as England's leading Test wicket-taker with 704 wickets. The two have faced off in 14 Tests, adding layers of history and competition to the new trophy's symbolism.

