Coco Gauff Dashes Lois Boisson's French Open Hopes

Coco Gauff ended Lois Boisson's remarkable French Open campaign in decisive fashion, winning 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the final against top seed Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff, the world number two from the United States, played a commanding game on Court Philippe Chatrier, swiftly defeating the French wild card and silencing the enthusiastic home supporters.

Boisson, ranked 361st globally, had captured attention by defeating world number three Jessica Pegula and Russia's Mirra Andreeva in prior rounds. However, her performance against the laser-focused Gauff fell short of expectations, leaving her deflated as the match progressed.

Despite the loss, the 22-year-old Boisson will take home a substantial 690,000 euros in prize money. Meanwhile, Gauff is poised for a chance at securing her second Grand Slam title, following her victory at the 2023 U.S. Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)