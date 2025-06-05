Swift Action Averts Stampede During RCB IPL Victory Celebrations in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police successfully prevented a potential stampede after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration turned chaotic near the state Secretariat. Over 20,000 fans gathered, causing traffic disruptions and leading to police intervention to ensure public safety.
Hyderabad police averted a potential stampede as celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title became unruly on June 3 near the state Secretariat. Crowds thronged the streets, commemorating RCB's victory over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Police were forced to deploy additional forces as more than 20,000 fans gathered, leading to massive traffic jams and inconvenience, including blocking ambulances. Swift intervention by authorities using mild force helped disperse crowds and maintain order.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand expressed concern over such unregulated celebrations, especially since no Hyderabad players were part of the winning team. The incident raises questions about managing large gatherings in urban spaces and the role of social media in fueling unrest.
