Supreme Court Tackles SHANTI Act: Balancing Nuclear Progress with Public Safety
The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the SHANTI Act, 2025, amid concerns over nuclear liability caps and constitutional rights. Petitioners argue it jeopardizes safety and fundamental rights while the court weighs national interest against potential risks. The hearing is set post-Holi vacation.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea against specific provisions of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025. The plea alleges a conflict between safeguarding national interest and risking public safety.
The bench, recognizing the issue's sensitivity, asked petitioners to present comparative global regulatory mechanisms post the Holi vacation. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing petitioners including former bureaucrat EAS Sarma, claims the 2025 Act contravenes Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and emphasizes the lack of sufficient liability coverage for nuclear accidents.
Citing historical nuclear disasters such as Chernobyl and Fukushima, the petition underscores the inadequacy of liability limits set by the Act. The Supreme Court plans to conduct a thorough hearing, balancing development needs with safety and constitutional rights.
