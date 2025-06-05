India Poised for England Test Series Amid Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertainty
India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir express confidence in their fast-bowling lineup despite uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the five-Test series against England. With key retirements and injuries, the series marks India's first games in the World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27.
India's cricket team faces uncertainty surrounding the participation of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming five-Test series against England, yet the leadership expresses confidence in the squad's fast-bowling depth.
With the series serving as the start of the World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27, team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have already turned their focus to alternative strategies should Bumrah be unable to play consecutive matches, owing to a medical advisory against it.
Amid the series set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, India tackles the challenge following retirements from key players and with Bumrah's potential absence in mind, yet remains optimistic about its bolstered pace battery ready for action.
