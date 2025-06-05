Left Menu

India Poised for England Test Series Amid Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertainty

India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir express confidence in their fast-bowling lineup despite uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the five-Test series against England. With key retirements and injuries, the series marks India's first games in the World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:51 IST
India Poised for England Test Series Amid Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertainty
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team faces uncertainty surrounding the participation of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming five-Test series against England, yet the leadership expresses confidence in the squad's fast-bowling depth.

With the series serving as the start of the World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27, team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have already turned their focus to alternative strategies should Bumrah be unable to play consecutive matches, owing to a medical advisory against it.

Amid the series set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, India tackles the challenge following retirements from key players and with Bumrah's potential absence in mind, yet remains optimistic about its bolstered pace battery ready for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025