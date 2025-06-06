Left Menu

Tom Daley's Journey: From Teenage Idol to Voice for Inclusivity

Tom Daley, retired Olympian and British diving icon, reflects on his rise to fame, the intense pressure he faced, and his advocacy for inclusivity in sports. A new documentary, "1.6 Seconds," highlights his early struggles, personal loss, and concerns about the impact of anti-transgender policies in sports.

Updated: 06-06-2025 01:55 IST
Tom Daley's Journey: From Teenage Idol to Voice for Inclusivity
diving

British diving legend Tom Daley, who achieved meteoric fame as a teenager, recently shared insights into his challenging early years and his journey towards self-acceptance, particularly now as a parent. The retired Olympian, known for his efforts to promote inclusivity in sport, spoke to Reuters about his past experiences and current concerns.

Daley retired last year after securing his fifth Olympic medal. Recently, the documentary "1.6 Seconds," released on HBO Max, captures the highs and lows of Daley's ascent from a 14-year-old competing at the Olympics to facing personal hardships including childhood bullying and his father's death.

In light of U.S. policies against transgender participation in female sports, a stance spearheaded by President Donald Trump, Daley expressed worries about the implications for future generations. He emphasized the potential dangers of exclusionary practices in sports, urging for more inclusive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

