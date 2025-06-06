Sports Highlights: Game-Changing Deals, Surprising Comebacks, and Epic Showdowns

In a significant development for MLB, the Chicago White Sox have announced a pivotal investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia, paving a path for future controlling interest in the franchise. Ishbia already has ties to the NBA and WNBA through his ownership of teams in Phoenix.

Right-hander Michael Kelly has been reinstated to the Athletics after serving a one-year suspension for betting on games. This follows a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres' Tucupita Marcano and highlights the strict policies enforced by Major League Baseball.

In tennis, American star Coco Gauff dominated Lois Boisson in a high-stakes French Open semifinal, setting up a highly-anticipated final against Aryna Sabalenka, who dethroned Iga Swiatek to advance.

