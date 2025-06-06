Sports Highlights: Game-Changing Deals, Surprising Comebacks, and Epic Showdowns
A roundup of current sports news highlights deals, comebacks, and tense matches. Key stories include a White Sox investment deal, Michael Kelly's return from suspension, Coco Gauff's victory at the French Open, and Aaron Rodgers' move to the Steelers. The Tampa Bay Rays face uncertainty over their stadium's future.
In a significant development for MLB, the Chicago White Sox have announced a pivotal investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia, paving a path for future controlling interest in the franchise. Ishbia already has ties to the NBA and WNBA through his ownership of teams in Phoenix.
Right-hander Michael Kelly has been reinstated to the Athletics after serving a one-year suspension for betting on games. This follows a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres' Tucupita Marcano and highlights the strict policies enforced by Major League Baseball.
In tennis, American star Coco Gauff dominated Lois Boisson in a high-stakes French Open semifinal, setting up a highly-anticipated final against Aryna Sabalenka, who dethroned Iga Swiatek to advance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
