Ancelotti Faces Pressure as Brazil Draws Against Ecuador in World Cup Qualifier

Carlo Ancelotti's debut as Brazil's coach in the World Cup qualifiers ended in a 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Despite limited training time, Brazil struggled against Ecuador's defense. The draw places Ancelotti under pressure, as Brazil prepares to face Paraguay next, seeking a revival in their World Cup campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 07:35 IST
Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as Brazil's national football coach commenced on a disappointing note with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in the South American World Cup qualifiers. The result leaves the seasoned Italian manager under intense scrutiny as he navigates his new role.

During the match, Brazil found themselves stymied by Ecuador's resolute defense, managing few significant attempts on goal in the first half. Vinicius Jr., aided by Gerson, came closest with a shot that was expertly saved by Ecuador's goalkeeper, Gonzalo Valle. Ecuador had its chances too, notably thwarted by an offside call against Nilson Angulo during a promising second-half play.

Ancelotti's squad forged more opportunities as the match progressed, yet failed to convert them into goals. Notably, Richarlison missed a crucial pass from Vinicius Jr., while Casemiro's long-range effort was blocked. With Brazil retaining only a fourth-place standing with 22 points, Ancelotti's task of reinvigorating the team continues as they prepare to confront Paraguay.

