Saptak Talwar Strives for Comeback at Swiss Challenge

In a determined bid to improve his tournament standing, Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a consistent two-under 69 during the opening round of the Swiss Challenge Golf Tournament, placing him in a tie for 39th. Talwar showcased his skill on the back nine with birdies at the 11th, 16th, and 18th holes. His only misstep came with a dropped shot on the sixth hole, culminating in a promising start to his tournament play.

Following a recent setback at the Challenge de Cadiz, where Talwar did not make the cut, the 26-year-old aims to regain form this week. Despite missing the cut twice in his last seven starts, Talwar's performance today signals his intent to turn his fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Englishman David Horsey landed in the top position, shooting an impressive eight-under 63. Starting strongly on the back nine with six birdies, Horsey maintained momentum, adding two more on the front nine to finish as the leader. Austria's Maximilian Steinlechner trails closely with a seven-under 64, holding the second position.

