Mastering the Unbreakable: Cheteshwar Pujara's Enduring Legacy on the Cricket Field

During their junior cricket days, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara was the primary dilemma for Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai teammates. Pujara's ability to bat resolutely for days made him a significant obstacle, often dictating the outcome of matches.

Pujara's exceptional career, surpassing 100 Tests, is remarkable, especially considering the serious ACL injuries he suffered early on. Rohit has credited Pujara's dedication for overcoming these adversities and achieving such a milestone.

Pujara rated the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the toughest series he played. He recounted his challenges against Australia's bowlers, highlighting the crucial support and technical advice from Anil Kumble during this period. Both Pujara and Rohit fondly recalled the immense sacrifices their parents made in supporting their cricketing dreams.

