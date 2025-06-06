Left Menu

Mastering the Unbreakable: Cheteshwar Pujara's Enduring Legacy on the Cricket Field

Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his relentless batting, often posed a significant challenge for opponents like Rohit Sharma during their youth cricket days. Despite major injuries, Pujara's tenacity helped him excel in over 100 Test matches. His resilience and skill impressed former teammates and coaches, marking him as an exceptional figure in cricket.

During their junior cricket days, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara was the primary dilemma for Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai teammates. Pujara's ability to bat resolutely for days made him a significant obstacle, often dictating the outcome of matches.

Pujara's exceptional career, surpassing 100 Tests, is remarkable, especially considering the serious ACL injuries he suffered early on. Rohit has credited Pujara's dedication for overcoming these adversities and achieving such a milestone.

Pujara rated the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the toughest series he played. He recounted his challenges against Australia's bowlers, highlighting the crucial support and technical advice from Anil Kumble during this period. Both Pujara and Rohit fondly recalled the immense sacrifices their parents made in supporting their cricketing dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

