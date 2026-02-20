Left Menu

Love and Dedication: Celebrating 73 Couples on a Special Birthday

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrated his father M K Stalin's 73rd birthday by presiding over 73 weddings. Many of these were love marriages, reflecting courage and adaptability. The event highlighted achievements under the current DMK regime, including temple land recoveries and women's empowerment initiatives.

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presided over the marriages of 73 couples to commemorate the 73rd birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The majority of the couples were engaged in self-chosen love marriages, highlighting a growing trend of individual choice in marital unions.

The event, held by the DMK's Chennai East District unit, also celebrated achievements under the current regime, including temple land recoveries and empowering women party workers.

