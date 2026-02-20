Love and Dedication: Celebrating 73 Couples on a Special Birthday

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presided over the marriages of 73 couples to commemorate the 73rd birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The majority of the couples were engaged in self-chosen love marriages, highlighting a growing trend of individual choice in marital unions.

The event, held by the DMK's Chennai East District unit, also celebrated achievements under the current regime, including temple land recoveries and empowering women party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)