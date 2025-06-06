Raphinha's Return: Brazil's Hope Against Paraguay After Ecuador Setback

Brazil's national football team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is optimistic as they anticipate the return of winger Raphinha against Paraguay, following a disappointing draw with Ecuador. Ancelotti attributed their lackluster performance to challenging pitch conditions, which stifled their tactical gameplay.

The game against Ecuador marked Ancelotti's first as Brazil's manager, ending in a frustrating 0-0 draw. The Italian acknowledged that Brazil was overshadowed in the game, despite having talented players like Vinicius Jr and Casemiro who came close to scoring.

With the World Cup qualification in sight, Brazil ranks fourth with 22 points. Ancelotti aims to enhance Brazil's attack and control against Paraguay in Sao Paulo, with Raphinha expected to make a significant impact. 'The quality of our players is high, and having Raphinha back will provide more opportunities to dominate the match,' Ancelotti affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)